Watch What Happens at The Abbey Star Elizabeth Confront Kyle After Being "Unintentionally Body Shamed" By Him

Things get tense between Elizabeth and Kyle this Sunday!

On this weekend's What Happens at The Abbey, Kyle grabs Kim's butt and says she has the "best ass" and possibly the "best body." After hearing this, Elizabeth jokes with Kyle, "If you don't grab my ass right now…"

But things take a turn when Kyle tells Elizabeth, "When your ass looks like Kim's ass, then I'll grab it."

A shocked Elizabeth then asks Kyle, "What the f--k does that mean?" And tells him that his comment is the "rudest thing" anyone has ever said to her.