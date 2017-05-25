Gigi Hadid & Lily Collins Just Wore the Exact Same Pair of Jeans

James Devaney/GC Images
Same, same, but different.
Not only did both Gigi Hadid and Lily Collins step out in the exact same pair of $150 Black Orchid jeans the other day, but they both also paired the bottoms with white tops, white sneakers and leather jackets. #Twinning
Because the two looks are so similar (yet a little different—Gigi's is a little more casual with a cropped band tee and Lily's collared shirt and sweater combo makes hers a little dressier) it's not really a case of who wore it better, per se. It's more like a case of look-how-flawlessly-they-both-nailed-it-so-here's-two-cool-ways-to-rock-your-denim, you know?
Steve Bagness/Splash News
The formula is simple: Keep your lines clean, your sneakers spotless, top the look off with some edge in the form of a moto then have some fun with your accessories.
Sunglasses and bags are just as important to an outfit as your clothes, so figure out who you'd side with in this department. Are you a Gigi carrying a top-handled mini bag and rocking retro cat-eye shades? Or are you a Lily's sporting a medium-sized crossbody wearing larger frames with colored mirrored lenses?
Ponder that for as long as you need, then shop the below denim picks to complete this star-studded look.
Straight Regular Trashed Jeans, Was: $50, Now: $35
10 Inch Stove Pipe, $250
Liya Hi-Lo Hem, $278
Holly Jeans, $70
Did you find the perfect pair?
See you on Instagram.