Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer Isn't a Cyrus Family Reality Show...Even Though the Whole Family Appears

Cyrus Vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer will feature Tish Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and even Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, but don't expect a Cyrus family reality show—this is an interior design show to its core.

"Over the years I, personally, have had many people come and want me to do reality shows based around the family. That was just something I never considered doing. It's so much conflict and it's so invasive into your personal life," Tish told E! News during a recent interview.

However, somebody within the company she works with approached her about a design show. "I immediately just fell in love with it," Tish said. "I really, truly, wanted it to be a true interior design show and not just a reality show."