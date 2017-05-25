Ellie Kemper Says Allison Williams' Face Calms Down Her Baby Boy

Kemper said her son is a "spirited child" and recalled how he was inconsolable during a flight a couple of months ago.

"James would not be calmed by anything. Like, you know you're like a one-man show? I was showing him like the seat belt buckle and like, the barf bag!" she said. "Nothing would appease him until I noticed the airline magazine, the cover of the magazine was the beautiful face of Allison Williams."

"Her gorgeous face delighted my child. It was the only thing that worked," she said. "And we were like, flipping through the magazine, there were like ads for shoes, James would not smile, and then her face would come on again and he just lit up."