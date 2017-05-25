The Mummy London Premiere Canceled After Manchester Bombing

Universal Pictures has canceled the London premiere for The Mummy in light of the attack at the Manchester Arena earlier in the week; a 22-year-old suicide bomber detonated a device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert Monday, killing 22 people and injuring at least 64 others.

"All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers," a spokesperson for the studio said in a statement Thursday. "Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for The Mummy scheduled to take place next week."

Universal Pictures' red carpet event was scheduled to occur June 1.