Queen Elizabeth II Visits Manchester Arena Attack Victims in Hospital

Lawrence Can't Help But Laugh at His Doctor's "Semen Sample" Comment on What Happens at The Abbey: Watch!
Queen Elizabeth II is showing her support for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack the best way she can—in person.
In the wake of the deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night, which killed 22 people and injured many more, the monarch headed to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Thursday to be at some of their bedsides.
Sporting a vivid blue suit and orange hat, the queen shook hands and mingled with nursing staff, pediatric doctors and surgeons treating the victims at the hospital. The 91-year-old also made the rounds in the individual hospital rooms, stopping to speak with 15-year-old Millie Robson and her mother, 14-year-old Evie Mills and her parents as well as 12-year-old Amy Barlow and her mother.
Peter Byrne/PA
Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Peter Byrne/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Many members of the royal family have been vocal in their consolation for the victims and their families of this tragic attack. Following the bombing, the queen released a public statement acknowledging the collective shock the entire country is experiencing in the aftermath.
"I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured. I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care," she said. "And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity."
Prince William and Prince Harry echoed their grandmother in a joint statement they released with Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.
"Like everyone, Catherine, Harry and I are left shocked and saddened by the tragedy that unfolded in Manchester overnight. Hundreds of friends, parents, children and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all," William said. "We also send our thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency and community that is an example to the world."
Additionally, Queen Elizabeth II and members of the royal family observed a minute of silence on Tuesday in honor of the victims.