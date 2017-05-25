Queen Elizabeth II Visits Manchester Arena Attack Victims in Hospital

Queen Elizabeth II is showing her support for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack the best way she can—in person.

In the wake of the deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night, which killed 22 people and injured many more, the monarch headed to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Thursday to be at some of their bedsides.

Sporting a vivid blue suit and orange hat, the queen shook hands and mingled with nursing staff, pediatric doctors and surgeons treating the victims at the hospital. The 91-year-old also made the rounds in the individual hospital rooms, stopping to speak with 15-year-old Millie Robson and her mother, 14-year-old Evie Mills and her parents as well as 12-year-old Amy Barlow and her mother.