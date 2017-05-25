Ariana Grande's Manager Scooter Braun Pays Tribute to Manchester Victims

Lawrence Can't Help But Laugh at His Doctor's "Semen Sample" Comment on What Happens at The Abbey: Watch!
Late Monday night, 22 people were killed and 64 injured in a suicide bombing after Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena. In a series of tweets Wednesday night, the "One More Time" singer's manager, Scooter Braun, reminded his followers that "fear cannot rule the day."
"Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy for the first time in days," Braun, who's been with Grande since 2013, told his 4.1 million fans. "And I remembered…we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy each other's company. I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor."
"The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day. More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism," he wrote. "Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid. So..."
"Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u..children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness. So if u think u scared us...if you think your cowardice act made us change how we live...sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day. With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on. Goodnight world. Tomorrow I live full. And I will honor all of u by laughing loving and living," Braun said. "Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken to soon. Am I angry? Hell yes. But how will we respond? With everything you think you took from us... love and joy and life!"
Earlier that day, Braun was also urged to cancel Justin Bieber's upcoming concerts in the U.K. "Not going to happen," he explained. "We will never let evil stop us from living our life wih joy."
Grande's management team previously released a statement Monday night. "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," her team said. "We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers." Grande tweeted she was "so sorry."
The 23-year-old singer chartered a private plane after the attack and returned home to Boca Raton, Fla. Grande announced Wednesday that she was canceling two shows and suspending the rest of her Dangerous Woman Tour. "Ariana is completely shocked," a source told E! News. "This has really traumatized her." Her immediate priority is finding out how to help the victims.
Grande's tour will remain suspended "until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," her management told E! News in a statement Wednesday. "We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together."