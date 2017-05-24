Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Breaks Her Silence on Sex Tape Negotiations

Amber Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier are currently in talks with Vivid to star in their own sex tape, but the Teen Mom: OG star wants her fans to know that no decisions have been made just yet.
"It's in consideration. I still have not made up my mind," Amber told E! News. "I am not strapped for cash. I have a nice house, a nice life. I have everything I need. But I'm a business person."
At the end of the day, Amber says that the deal could stand to make her "millions" and she could use that money towards "opening rehab centers all over the world."
But again, things are still in very preliminary talks with Vivid.
"Right now I'm weighing the pros and cons. I've called most of my family and they told me they love me no matter what."
Baier confirmed to E! News that there was an offer in place for $85,000 as well as 35% of all of the net revenues.
"We are considering it, we look at all offers," he told us before adding that the chances of the couple actually going through with the deal are "slim."
And when asked to defend how he and Amber could come to the decision to make an adult film together—after highly publicized criticism from fans and fellow Teen Mom stars over Farrah Abraham's own tape years ago—Matt says it's simple.
Courtesy of DateBox
"The difference here is that Vivid approached Amber. Farrah had to make her tape and sell it to Vivid."
Opinions aside, Matt did have a response to Farrah's comments earlier today in the wake of the sex tape news.
"It bums me out that Farrah would say negative things and come at us like that. When she made her tape, MTV kicked her off the show. Amber and I were the only ones to support her and to this day we stand by that. Our issues with Farrah have nothing to do with her tape."
Amber added that she was approached by Vivid "years ago" and that she was even approached before Farrah.
As for what may or may not take place on the tape? Well, Matt says that neither he nor Amber have "discussed the creative yet."
Teen Mom fans may be wondering, how would Amber's daughter Leah be told of her mother's decision to star in an adult film?
"Leah would not know about it until she's old enough. She's in elementary school right now. I would hope no one would even think to tell her. It would be something I'd do when she's the right age."
And while many may not agree with their decision to let cameras follow them to their bedroom, Matt insists that it's all in good fun.
"We wouldn't be doing anything illegal. It's just sex."
Amber also has one wish if she does decide to go through with the sex tape: "I would hope my fans wouldn't judge me for trying to make more out of life."