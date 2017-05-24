Man Arrested for Criminal Trespassing at Rihanna's Apartment Building

A man was arrested Tuesday at a New York City apartment building where Rihanna has a penthouse.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to E! News that 33-year-old Salmir Feratovic was booked for criminal trespassing. The spokesperson said he had visited the residence before and was told then he was not allowed to return. He has not commented.

Authorities made no mention of Rihanna. In March, a man by the same name had commented on a news story about the singer that was posted on Facebook, writing, "Why she is not with me?"

Feratovic has multiple prior arrests, including one from May 2016 in which he was arrested for criminal trespassing at the same location.