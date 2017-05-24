Bethenny Frankel Says She's "Definitely Thinking" About Getting Back in the Dating Game

This B may be ready to get back in the dating game.

As the Real Housewives of New York City star continues focusing on her daughter and Skinnygirl empire, some fans are wondering if the Bravolebrity is thinking about romance.

Believe it or not, it's just not a priority at the moment.

"I like dating. I like meeting men, but it's just not a priority. Once you've had success and your own daughter, you're not so thirsty for that. You're just kind of living," Bethenny shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "I'm definitely thinking about getting back in the game."

While the B Strong supporter admitted to dating Eric Stonestreet and The Profit's Marcus Lemonis, being with a celebrity is by no means a requirement.