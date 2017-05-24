Beyoncé and Amal Clooney's Countdown to Twins: Find Out How They're Doing Before Giving Birth!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Survivor Game Changers, Season 34

Who Won Survivor: Game Changers?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Their Romance Under Such Tight Wraps

Amber Portwood

Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Breaks Her Silence on Sex Tape Negotiations

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's almost time!

The countdown to the twins is officially on! Beyoncé and Amal Clooney are expected to give birth very soon and we have all of the baby scoop you want to hear.

Back in February, we learned that Amal is expecting twins with her husband George Clooney, which means the actor will become a first-time father. Julie Chen made the announcement on The Talk, saying that "congratulations are in order" for the couple.

In addition to the confirming the pregnancy news, Julie revealed that the twins are due in June!

Photos

Beyonce's Pregnancy Fashion With Twins

So when exactly can we expect Amal to give birth? And how is Beyoncé doing before the arrival of her and husband Jay Z's twins?

Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Beyoncé , Jay Z , Amal Clooney , George Clooney , Babies , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again