Second Wives Club Star Katie Cazorla Freaks Out Over the Idea of Getting Married to Fiancé Walter Afanasieff

Hold up, Katie Cazorla isn't ready to walk down the aisle just yet!

In a sneak peek from tonight's episode of Second Wives Club, the entrepreneur goes out for a much-needed date night with fiancé Walter Afanasieff to make up for her long hours at work. But when he brings up an idea about finally tying the knot, Katie starts to freak out—even though they've already been engaged for six years!

"After Hi SocieTea [her business] opens then it starts coasting, guess what a really, really big deal payoff for me would be? Us finally getting married," Walter tells her.

Katie then fails to hide her shocked and slightly terrified facial expression.