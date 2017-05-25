Second Wives Club Stars Shiva Safai and Mohamed Hadid Hit the Streets of Beverly Hills to Find Her Brother a Hot Date

Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match!

Shiva Safai and fiancé Mohamed Hadid are engaging in a friendly competition to find her brother Shahin a woman to date in this amusing sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Second Wives Club. The battle is on as the couple hits the streets of Beverly Hills in search of any and all eligible single ladies.

"The type of girl I'm looking for, they're working, they're independent, but they're outgoing," Shiva explains.

But Mohamed has a different set of standards. "They don't have no clue what a man wants," the real estate developer tells his friend/wingman Freddie. "He likes Eastern women. He likes them tall. He likes them fit."

"But then again, who doesn't?" Freddie quips. Oh, Freddie!