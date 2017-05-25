Watch Khloe Kardashian Prank Kourtney to Teach Her a Lesson on Being Indecisive

It's time for action.

Khloe Kardashian is sick and tired of Kourtney Kardashian's indecisiveness, so she decides to take matters into her own hands to solve the problem in this Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek.

"What I've been finding that's been escalating and escalating and escalating is how f--king annoying Kourtney is with just doing anything," Khloe tells Kris Jenner at lunch.

"I've watched her spend three days picking a paint color as if it's her full-time job," Kris agrees.

So, while waiting for Kourt to join them at the restaurant, Khloe seizes the opportunity to teach her sister a lesson. "I know she's meeting us here, so I'm going to pretend that you and I are driving and we're not here yet," Khloe tells her mom. "I'm just going to be like, 'Wait, hold on, we changed our mind we're going somewhere else.'"