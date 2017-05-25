Watch Khloe Kardashian Prank Kourtney to Teach Her a Lesson on Being Indecisive

It's time for action.
Khloe Kardashian is sick and tired of Kourtney Kardashian's indecisiveness, so she decides to take matters into her own hands to solve the problem in this Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek.
"What I've been finding that's been escalating and escalating and escalating is how f--king annoying Kourtney is with just doing anything," Khloe tells Kris Jenner at lunch.
"I've watched her spend three days picking a paint color as if it's her full-time job," Kris agrees.
So, while waiting for Kourt to join them at the restaurant, Khloe seizes the opportunity to teach her sister a lesson. "I know she's meeting us here, so I'm going to pretend that you and I are driving and we're not here yet," Khloe tells her mom. "I'm just going to be like, 'Wait, hold on, we changed our mind we're going somewhere else.'"
"Oh, this is giving me life!" Kris responds giddily. "This is amazing!"
Khloe then calls up Kourt and tells her there has been a change in plans. "Go to Casa Vega," she instructs. "I know it's far, but take your ass over there."
Once she gets the update, Kourtney quickly turns around and starts heading in the opposite direction. But before she can get too far, Khloe is on speaker again switching up the location!
Naturally, Kourtney's frustration starts to set in. She lets out a huge groan before laying into Khloe. "I'm so hungry!" she yells into the phone. "I don't have the time! We can go to any restaurant!"
But Khloe isn't the least bit fazed. "What's better than pulling a prank on Kourt and making her feel what it feels like when someone is that indecisive?" she says.
See Khloe drive Kourtney crazy in the KUWTK scene above!
