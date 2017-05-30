Younger Star Nico Tortorella Tears Up When Tyler Henry Connects Him to Late Grandfather: Watch the Emotional Clip!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
House of Cards

What It Was Like Filming House of Cards Amidst the Real-Life Political Drama of 2016 Election

Michael Nance

6 Deaths That Rocked Bachelor Nation

ESC: Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung's First-Ever Runway Show Is Happening Now—Watch the Livestream

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nico Tortorella meets with Tyler Henry this Wednesday.

On the next episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the Younger star sits down with Tyler and is connected to his late grandfather.

In this clip from the reading, Tyler tells Nico that he's making a strong "L" connection and then repeats the word "Lou." A shocked Nico then tells Tyler that his late grandfather's name is Lou and shows him the object that he brought, a bracelet with his grandfather's name on it.

Photos

Tyler Henry's Celebrity Clients

Nico Tortorella, Hollywood Medium

E!

"I was only two years old when he passed so I didn't know him on a personal level," Nico says. "I know that him and I were really connected when I was alive just from word of mouth of the family."

Nico continues, "He's always been such a staple of the family story so his love and his legacy lives on."

Watch Nico tear up while talking about his grandfather in this clip from Hollywood Medium!

Watch the season premiere of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry Sunday May 21 at 10e|7p only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again