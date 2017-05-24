You'll Never Look at Beauty and the Beast the Same After Seeing Dan Stevens Before CGI

How on earth did Emma Watson keep a straight face?

The Internet has pretty much exploded after behind-the-scenes footage of Watson and Dan Stevens' scenes from their blockbuster hit, Beauty and the Beast, got leaked. The scenes, which quickly became memes, reveal Belle in her iconic yellow ball gown being escorted to her romantic night in the castle by a very odd-looking beast.

And by odd, that means Stevens was decked out in a bulbous motion-capture Lycra suit (compete with stilt-type contraptions on his feet) and very seriously attempting to walk down the castle stairs. Maybe the movie should have been called Beauty and the Guy in the Puffy CGI Suit?

This certainly doesn't look like any fairy tale we've ever seen before! Be our guest and take a look at some of these awesome memes...