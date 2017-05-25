Kendall Jenner's Bardot Swimsuit Is High-Fashion in the Water

KCS Presse / MEGA
KCS Presse / MEGA
Kendall Jenner just rocked the most high-fashion swimsuit of summer.
You're familiar with off-the-shoulder, one-shoulder and even strapless tops because of their ever-rising popularity in your favorite celebs' wardrobes, but a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder one-piece bathing suit? Unheard of. Until now.
The game-changing Midsommer Swim swimwear Kendall chose to wear while enjoying some Cannes fun in the sun with sister Kourtney Kardashianis making us reconsider everything. Including the outfit we picked out for this weekend's pool party.
What's all the hype about? Keep reading.
Not only is it a new and fresh take on your average swimsuit silhouettes, but for beach-goers everywhere this means before and after you splash around in the ocean you can slip on a pair of jean shorts and have a complete, effortless outfit. Just add sandals and you're good to go.
Check out some other available styles below!
L*Space Callie Long Sleeve Swim Top, Was: $125, Now: $63
Turn the boardwalk into a catwalk.