The Obamas Take Italy: Golf, Food, Friends, PDA, Shoulder-Baring Fashion and No Fear of Potentially Awkward Timing

There are three people living their best life right now.

Leonardo DiCaprio, of course, as always. The Oscar winner never strays too far from that discussion. And he is joined this time around by Barack and Michelle Obama, who are continuing to enjoy some time in the sun after eight years of not even being able to open a window when they felt like it.

While the former president and first lady vowed in January upon leaving the White House after eight roller-coaster years that they'll be back to work "soon," they're certainly doing their best impression of a couple without a care in the world. And considering the political climate back home, it's no wonder that they've opted to seek most of their R&R an ocean away.

And pick an ocean, any ocean.