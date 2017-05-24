Ariana Grande Leaning on Family, Mac Miller as She Focuses on Manchester Attack Victims

In times of tragedy, Ariana Grande's family has her back.
Following the Manchester Arena suicide bombing, which killed 22 people and left many more injured and hospitalized, the Grammy nominee has since returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Fla. to be with her parents, brother Frankie Grande, close friends and beau Mac Miller.
"Ariana is completely shocked," a source told E! News. "This has really traumatized her. She has a really big support system and has been leaning on a few key people."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
One of those key people is the 25-year-old rapper, who she has been dating for nearly a year. When she landed in Florida, Miller was waiting for her on the tarmac with open arms.
"He has been there for her during this time and is the best," the insider added. "She loves him and her family likes him as well."
May 23, 2017
After suspending the remainder of her Dangerous Woman tour, the songstress has focused all of her attention toward the victims of this attack.
"Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," Grande's management told E! News in a statement Wednesday.
"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence," Grande's team added. "Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together."
E! News has learned Ariana's number one priority is the victims and trying to figure out what she can do to help as they are most important to her. Needless to say, like most around the world, Grande, her family and her team are heartbroken by the deadly act.
"Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," her team said in a statement first shared on social media right after the bombing.
"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."