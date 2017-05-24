Jim Parsons and Husband Todd Spiewak Look So in Love on Italian Honeymoon

The look of love!

Shortly after Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak made their 14-year relationship official with a surprise wedding at New York City's Rainbow Room, the newlyweds jet set to Italy for a honeymoon in the sun.

The Big Bang Theory star and graphic designer were all smiles as they took in the sights of Capri on a luxury yacht and over lunch. Parsons, 44, looked perfectly nautical in a fedora, creme sweater, light pink shorts and loafers, while Spiewak kept it cool in a vintage-inspired collared shirt and brown slacks.

The duo was spotted flashing silly faces while posing for selfies at a restaurant along the Mediterranean coastline before boarding the boat. Too cute!