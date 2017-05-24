Jamie Foxx Is Still Not into the Idea of Getting Married

Jamie Foxx is still not keen about the idea of tying the knot.

The Oscar winning actor and comedian, who has expressed his reservations about marriage before, was asked about his thoughts about it on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Tuesday. Foxx has been linked romantically to Katie Holmes for more than three years. They have occasionally been seen together in public and have even sparked marriage rumors, but have never confirmed a relationship.

"I wonder what the f--k you are up to anyway. You know what I mean, for real...like, what's going on," asked Stern, who is known for getting his guests to open up and speak more candidly about their personal and even sex lives.

"It's all good," the actor said.

"You having fun, man, or what?" Stern asked.

"I'm having a ball," Foxx replied.