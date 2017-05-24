Justin Bieber Forgets the Words to "Despacito" During Nightclub Performance

Justin Bieber forgot the lyrics to the number one song in the country, which just so happens to be his song.
The "Sorry" singer had a performance Tuesday night at 1 Oak in NYC. During his appearance, he attempted to perform his hit track with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, but it didn't quite go as planned.
All seems to be going great until the chorus comes around and 23-year-old musician did some improvisation of the lyrics.
Instead of singing, "Nos vamos pegando, poquito a poquito," he sang, "Nos vamos pegando, I quit smoking ciggies."
Then instead of, "Firmo en las paredes de tu laberinto," he replaced it with, "Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah."
His own remix to the remix? We hope not.
But Fonsi has always come to Bieber's defense, he told us earlier this month that it was completely Bieber's idea to record the song in Spanish and he applauded him for taking the time to learn the proper pronunciation of the words.
As the singer told NBC News, learning the Spanish lyrics was no easy task for Bieber and his hard work should be applauded.
"Listen, laberinto and manuscrito are big words for us Spanish speakers, so imagine for somebody who doesn't speak Spanish," he said. "Let me give all the credit to Mr. Justin Bieber because it was his idea to do the chorus in Spanish. We had a full English lyrics already written out for him, and he said, 'Ahh ah. No. I'm doing this the real way. I'm doing this in Spanish.' He did it on point, so hats off to the Biebs."
The two first performed the song only days after it's big debut. Fonsi surprised fans at Bieber's concert in Puerto Rico.
"Thank you so much. This guy, thank you so much for letting me get on the record. It's amazing!" Justin said about Fonsi after the performance. "I know you guys love this guy, give him a round of applause. I appreciate it."
Coincidently enough, the 39-year-old star also performed the infectious hit at The Voice season 12 finale alongside Daddy Yankee and the show's contestant Mark Isaiah who graciously sang Justin Bieber's verse and chorus.
E! News spoke to the musician right before hitting the NBC stage, and he told us, "It's a special night, and I'm honored."
Fonsi is currently flying back to Europe to continue his European tour and has not commented on Bieber's performance.