Could Zac Efron and Alexandria Daddario Really Be Dating? A Frame-by-Frame Baywatch Investigation

Really, though, the bulk of the two actors' on-screen interactions consist of Zac giving googly eyes to Alexandra's boobs. He gives her/them googly eyes through binoculars, he gives her/them googly eyes while she bounces up and down, he gives her/them googly eyes even when she point-blank calls him out for giving her/them googly eyes. In short, Zac's character is man obsessed, but logic would have it that one can only pretend to ogle for so long before it becomes real.

Sure, Zac Efron is a good actor, but as he and his rumored love interest work together onscreen to solve the mystery of who killed the councilman and why Priyanka Chopra's beach club is dealing drugs (it's better if you don't think about that plot too hard), well damned if we didn't feel a spark. There is a pivotal scene (we're playing it fast and loose with the term pivotal here, but just go with it) in which Zac's character, after being rescued from the terrifying ocean waters by Alexandra's character, bops her on the nose and says, "You care about me, and I care about you." That may have been in the script, but it seems as though everyone would sleep better at night pretending that it was improvised by a man in love.

Is all of this pure conjecture? Sure. Did seeing Zac Efron get a fresh spray tan every morning of filming make it nearly impossible for Alexandra to take him seriously? Probably. But does America deserve a budding romance between two bright young costars? Absolutely.