Why Abigail Breslin "Sobbed" After Recreating Dirty Dancing's Iconic Lift

She did the lift!
Quick, when you hear Dirty Dancing what's the first thing you think of? We bet it's the iconic lift, right? 30 years later, Johnny lifting Baby at the end of their routine remains one of the most cherished scenes in movie history, so imagine the pressure Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes felt recreating the moment in ABC's remake of the 1987 film.
Both stars told E! News it was their favorite moment from filming the three-hour TV movie, and was an emotional experience for them both.
"I have this picture on my phone of when we finally did the lift, like me just sobbing into his arm," Breslin said. "It was the most incredible thing. It was really overwhelming."
As for performing the final dance number for the talent show at the end of the movie, Prattes described the moment as "perfect" as no one in the cast and crew had seen them do the lift yet.
"We did the lift only in private, like no one had ever seen it, so when you see it in the film, that's genuinely the first time those people saw it, so that's their real reaction."
It was also Breslin's "real reaction to realizing what she just did," Prattes said. "I saw it in her eyes and I will never forget it. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it because it's special, it's a special moment to share with somebody, to trust them enough to do that."
ABC's remake's cast also included Debra Messing, Bruce Greenwood, Sarah Hyland, Nicole Scherzinger and Katey Sagal.
Dirty Dancing airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.