Why Abigail Breslin "Sobbed" After Recreating Dirty Dancing's Iconic Lift

She did the lift!

Quick, when you hear Dirty Dancing what's the first thing you think of? We bet it's the iconic lift, right? 30 years later, Johnny lifting Baby at the end of their routine remains one of the most cherished scenes in movie history, so imagine the pressure Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes felt recreating the moment in ABC's remake of the 1987 film.

Both stars told E! News it was their favorite moment from filming the three-hour TV movie, and was an emotional experience for them both.

"I have this picture on my phone of when we finally did the lift, like me just sobbing into his arm," Breslin said. "It was the most incredible thing. It was really overwhelming."