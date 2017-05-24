Second Wives Club's Veronika Obeng Opens Up to Katie Cazorla About Her Husband's Affair

Veronika Obeng is finding more shoulders to lean on.

In this sneak peek from Thursday night's all-new episode of Second Wives Club, she finally opens up to BFF Katie Cazorla about her husband's affair.

"Up until a few months ago, I thought my life was perfect," Veronika shares. "I thought I was married to the most amazing man in the world. I woke up on a Tuesday afternoon and someone snatched the rug out from underneath my life, and it's like, oh no, it's all fake."

After her initial shock, Katie makes an effort to comfort her friend. "What are you doing to like cope with it?" she wonders. "Are you like—some people go on bike rides, some people hike, some people sing, some people dance, some people tell jokes."