Watch Kourtney Kardashian Attempt to Save Kris Jenner From a "Burning" Building in KUWTK Sneak Peek

Kris Jenner Offers to Be the Surrogate for Kim Kardashian's Third Baby: "I Would Do It in Two Seconds"
The roof is on fire!
Kourtney Kardashian is to the rescue (or maybe not) in this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With Kardashians.
With the help of the local fire department, Khloe Kardashian puts her sister's decision-making skills to test with a series of fire drills in a fake burning building. But will indecisive Kourt have what it takes to save "damsel in distress" Kris Jenner in a timely manner?
"You are one of the worst decision makers of all time, so you're going to lead this whole excursion," Khloe instructs as they suit up in protective gear.
E!
Although she seems up for the challenge, the 38-year-old mom of three isn't exactly quick on her feet in the midst of the crisis situation. But to her credit, it is all pretend.
"Help me!" Kris wails. "You guys, help me!"
As Kourt struggles to choose a ladder, Khloe scolds, "Hurry up! Someone's dying inside!"
See Kourtney in action in the episode clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!