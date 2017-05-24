Ariana Grande Suspends Remainder of Dangerous Woman Tour After Deadly Manchester Arena Explosion

In the wake of the horrific explosion at Manchester Arena shortly after Ariana Grande concluded her concert Monday evening, the singer has decided to postpone her upcoming Dangerous Woman Tour dates.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," Grande's management told E! News in a statement Wednesday. "The London O2 shows this week have been canceled as well as all shows though June 5 in Switzerland."

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence," Grande's team added. "Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."