How Drake & Justin Bieber Want You to Dress, According to Their Lyrics

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Drake

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Your fantasy just came true: You're going on a date with your heartthrob! 

That's right. Your musically-inclined #MCM is picking you up tomorrow for a day of romance. Even though thousands of women would love to be in your shoes, he noticed you, your beauty and fun-loving personality. Now, he's smitten and it's your time to shine. Your first thought: "What do I wear?!"

Here's a secret: Your biggest crush has already given you everything you need to succeed. It's all in the lyrics. 

Photos

Every Denim Jacket You Need This Spring

If you don't believe us, we searched through the songs of Drake, Justin Bieber, Bruno MarsA$AP Rocky, John Mayer and more for the looks that made them stop and stare. 

Ready to get dressed for your hot date (or dream about it)? Keep scrolling! 

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Bruno Mars

Kevin Winter\/Getty Images

Bruno Mars

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Bruno Mars

"Chunky"

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Bruno Mars

Bruno Babe

Moschino Hoop Printed Neoprene Clip-On Earrings, $195; Rachel Comey Rainbow Block-Print Silk Cropped Top, Now $168; H&M Short High Waist Shorts, $19.99; Sol Sana Layla Heel, $160; Marc Jacobs Fragrances Daisy, $80; Karl Lagerfeld Leather Chevron Crossbody Purse, Now $79.99

Article continues below

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, A$AP Rocky

Getty Images

A$AP Rocky

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, A$AP Rocky

C Brandon\/Redferns

"Fashion Killa"

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, A$AP Rocky

C Brandon\/Redferns

Killin' Em

Jean Paul Gaultier "CLASSIQUE" for Women Perfume Collection, $39; Alexander Wang Roxy Mini Feather-Trimmed Leather Bucket Bag, Now $486.50; Erika Cavallini One Shoulder Shirt, $270; Alexander Wang Lou Mules, $486; Dannijo Kennedy Oxidized Silver-Plated Swarovski Crystal Choker, Now $132; Cartier Trinity de Cartier Sunglasses, $590

Article continues below

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, John Mayer

Scott Dudelson\/Getty Images

John Mayer

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, John Mayer

"Paper Doll"

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, John Mayer

Paper Doll

Emilio Pucci Women's Metal Sunglasses, Now $119.97; Kiss The Sky Harvest Moon Dress, $65; Mark Cross Benchley Rattan Tote, $2,410; Jack Rogers Whipstitched Flip Flop, $117.95

 

Article continues below

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Justin Bieber

FABIO TEIXEIRA\/Anadolu Agency\/Getty Images

Justin Beiber

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Justin Bieber

"All Yours"

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Justin Bieber

Short Skirt and a Little Attitude

Nina Teela Earrings, Now $32.99; Coach Moto Jacket With Leather Sequins, $3,500; Vince Camuto Studded Leather Minaudiere, Now $79.99; Senso Leila, $198; Quay High Key, $65; Boohoo Phillipa Low Side Scoop Bodysuit, $12; Chic Wish Stylish Tie Bud Skirt in Black, Now $45.90

 

Article continues below

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Kanye

Gilbert Carrasquillo\/GC Images

Kanye West

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Kanye

"White Dress"

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Kanye

Yeezy Taught Me

AQUA Kingsley Chain Choker Necklace, $32; Purity Active Mesh-trimmed Cutout Stretch Bodysuit, Now $99; H&M Flannel Shirt, $24.99; Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Medium Raffia-Trimmed Lizard-Effect Leather Tote, Now $1,747; Kendall & Kylie Deanna High Heel Lace-Up Sandal, $185

Article continues below

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Drake

Gilmore\/Getty Images

Drake

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Drake

"Best I Ever Had"

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Drake

Chillin' With No Makeup On

Gap Ribbed Scoop Neck Henley, $34.95; Calvin Klein Jeans Slim-Fit Sweatpants, $58; Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Cotton-Blend Soft-Cup Bra, $45; Nine West Black Taren Studded Backpack, Now $32.99; Nike Air Huarache Run Premium Sneakers, $120

 

Article continues below

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Sam Hunt

John Shearer\/BBMA2017\/Getty Images

Sam Hunt

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Sam Hunt

"I Met a Girl"

ESC: Dressing for Your Heartthrob, Sam Hunt

Blushing Bombshell

Sole Society Perrie Sunglasses, $24.95; River Island Pink Stripe Bell Sleeve Bardot Swing Dress, $80; Michael Kors Cinthia Stainless-Steel Denim Blue Dial Leather Strap Watch, Now $168.68; Draper James Basket Bag, $195

Article continues below

He's a lucky man!

What would you want to do on a date with your heartthrob? Tell us below! 

