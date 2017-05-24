Chris Pine "Excited" About His Nearly Nude Scene in Wonder Woman

Audiences will see more of Chris Pine than ever before when Wonder Woman premieres in theaters nationwide June 2. In one memorable scene, the 36-year-old actor appears nearly naked, and—understandably—Pine wanted to be the best shape of his life before shooting it. "Does that weigh on you in the days and weeks leading up?" E! News' Will Marfuggi wondered.
"You f--king bet it does, man," Pine admitted, adding that he viewed it as a challenge. "I was excited. I was like, 'All right, man. Now the gauntlet is thrown. I've got something to prep for.'"
Pine shot three movies back to back—Hell or High Water, Star Trek Beyond and Wonder Woman—so he was "prepping" for "probably six months" knowing that he had to drop trou. Moments before director Patty Jenkins called "action," Pine got his blood flowing off-camera. "It's a 40-foot screen. If people are laughing at you doing push-ups on the set on the day, I don't really care, because I'm going to be in Slovakia," he argued. "I've got to prep for the Slovakians."
Gal Gadot, who plays the titular character, had to get in fighting shape, too.
"It was very intensive. I was prepping for this one five, six months before we started to shoot this movie," she told E! News. "Probably every day I worked out for six hours. I did two hours of gym—doing a lot of weights and making my body bigger." Gadot also ate more than usual in order to build muscle mass and keep her energy up. "It was fun at the beginning—they cook for you and everything is super delicious," the actress said. "But after a few weeks, you're so over the food. It becomes a task. 'Ahh, chicken again? Eggs? Ugh!' But it's a good problem to have."
In the end, though, Gadot was proud of what she accomplished. "I feel stronger. It changed my posture, honestly, for sure. You just feel better. You feel stronger," she said. "They cast me when I was super skinny and I never knew how it felt to be built and to be really, really strong."
The 32-year-old actress added, "It felt really good."