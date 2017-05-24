"Hot Hunk" Ryan Phillippe on Shaking Up Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Gina's Baby Daddy

Milton Boyle, you are the father! In the Tuesday, May 23 season finale of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Gina (Chelsea Peretti) revealed the father of her baby is in fact a Boyle, much to Charles Boyle's (Joe Lo Truglio) delight.

"Oh my god, he's here. You guys, try not to puke all over yourselves when you see him," Charles said…and then Milton Boyle was revealed to be none other than Ryan Phillippe. Safe to say there was no puking.

"Charles is pretty upset and talks about my character, Milton, as if he's the black sheep of the family," Phillippe said.