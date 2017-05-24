Tom Hardy Launches Online Fundraiser for Manchester Attack Victims

Joel Ryan/Invision/A
Joel Ryan/Invision/A
Tom Hardy is doing his part to help those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing.
On Tuesday, the 39-year-old British actor started an online fundraising campaign via JustGiving. Hardy hopes to raise £15,000 for The British Red Cross Society, "because the families and children will need support." As of Wednesday morning, he has reached 44 percent of his goal.
"What happened last night at the AG concert in Manchester was a tragedy; families and children attacked and murdered in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert. It is an inconceivable atrocity," the movie star wrote on the fundraising website. "There is no bringing back those who have been lost, pointlessly, in such a cowardly and brutal fashion. I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed and there is no doubt that terrorism is an evil thing."
"I hope between us we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done in the wake of last night's events. There will be much to do and for many the beginning of a new life without those that they love and also a new life damaged irrevocably by the actions of a crime which has no reason, no heartfelt purpose but was simply a cruel cowardly and barbaric, meaningless act of violence."
Hardy acknowledged that their "road to recovery" will be "unimaginable," but The British Red Cross Society can help. "Terrorism is abhorrent. The killing of innocent families and children unacceptable," he wrote. "And it is with those, the innocent victims and the witnesses of this atrocity that my heartfelt concern and deepest sympathy lies. Please help however you can."
Monday's attack occurred at the end of Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena. A 22-year-old suicide bomber detonated a device that killed 22 people and injured 59 others. The terrorist group ISIS later claimed responsibility, and as a result, the U.K. was put on critical alert.