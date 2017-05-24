Lance Armstrong Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Anna Hansen

Lance Armstrong is about to ride his way down the aisle.

The 45-year-old cyclist is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Hansen. The future bride and groom announced the news on social media with a sweet shot of them embracing each other on a boat in Texas.

"She said..... YES!!!!" the athlete captioned the happy photo with Hansen's new sparkler catching the light on her left hand.

The two have been dating for nearly a decade and are parents to son Max, 7, and daughter Olivia, 6.