Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump Don Black Veils to Meet Pope Francis at the Vatican

When in Rome...

For their first introduction to Pope Francis, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump donned their Vatican best—veils included. As is customary for anyone meeting with the pontiff, women cover their heads and wear long-sleeved, black clothing.

The first lady simultaneously honored the host country by opting for an ensemble designed by Milanese label, Dolce & Gabbana. Melania and Ivanka Trump both sported lace frocks for their visit to the Vatican, but differed in veil style. While the first lady chose a lace black overlay, Ivanka wore a mesh veil attached to a headband. President Donald Trumpdressed in a dark suit and coordinating striped tie for the occasion.