Rashad Jennings on His Dancing With the Stars Season 24 Win: "I'm Beside Myself"

"It's a long exhausting, I don't know how many seconds it was, but it felt like an hour worth of waiting to hear if you made it or not," Jennings told E! News about waiting for Tom Bergeron to say who won the dance competition. "It's surreal though to hear your name called as the winners."

Jennings said when he and Ross were working together on a boy band group dance they predicted that the final three contestants would be women. "We were like, no way in the world was this supposed to happen," he said about being the final two with Ross. "So it was fun."

Still, Jennings told us he was having trouble grasping his big win.