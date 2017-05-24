How to Get Beach Waves With a Flat Iron

Flat irons at the ready!
As long as you have your favorite hair straightener, you can achieve perfect curls. Sounds wrong, right? When you bought your flat iron, you probably had a straight hairstyle in mind. But, if you're only using this tool to straighten your tresses, you're missing out.
If you're ready for Jenna Dewan Tatum-level beach waves, get ready to take notes. This style is perfect as an everyday style, date night look or summer day party style. All you need is a flat iron, heat protectant spray and a little inspiration.
Ready to curl your way into the summer? Watch the video above!
Step 1: Turn your flat iron to a low heat setting and lightly spray heat protectant on to your hair.
Step 2: After you grab a small section of hair, twist the straightener so it's at a vertical angle.
Step 3: Twist the flat iron as you move down the hair shaft.
Step 4: Once you're done with your curls, finish with pomade or holding spray.
You're so close to summer-ready hair!
