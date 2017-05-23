And the The Voice's Season 12 Winner Is...

And the winner is...
The Voice crowned its season 12 victor on Tuesday night, with the competition down to Chris Blue (Team Alicia Keys), Lauren Duski (Team Blake Shelton), Jesse Larson (Team Adam Levine) and Aliyah Moulden (Team Blake). So who is the NBC reality hit competiton's latest winner?
It was (drumroll please!)... Chris Blue!
Congratulations to Team Alicia's Chris, who beat out Team Blake member Lauren in the final two. Team Blake's Aliyah landed in third place, while Team Adam's Jesse took fourth. Alicia is only the second female coach to have a winning team member, after Team Christina Aguilera member Alisan Porter won in season 10.
Trae Patton/NBC
The night, of course, wasn't all about the winners.
Miley Cyrus, who will be back as a coach in season 13, joined the show tonight to perform "Malibu," which she dedicated to her "good friend" Ariana Grande and "everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday."
Jennifer Hudson, who is also set to take over one of the coach's chairs in season 13, made her debut a little early, showing up during the finale to perform her new single, "Remember Me." Former coach Usher also made an appearance to perform "Everybody Hurts" with Blue.
Are you happy with the results? Sound off in the comments!
The Voice will return this fall on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)