Dwayne Johnson Kicks it Back to the '90s When He Had a Flattop, Turtleneck and Fanny Pack

There's a reason Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the world's biggest star, and that's because he's kind of the best...

The wrestler-turned-actor-turned-possible-presidential-candidate took to Instagram to post a hilarious side-by-side, kicking it to his old-school, totally '90s days when The Rock rocked a turtleneck, baggy jeans and a fanny pack. Oh and he had some seriously high hair—we can not overlook that hair...

While this split photo is likely to inspire some chuckles, the sentiment behind the Baywatch star's photos actually packs a punch. The movie star takes note of where he came from over two decades ago and where he is today (aka the highest paid actor in the world).