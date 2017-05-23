Spicy Skittles and Spicy Starbursts Are Totally a Thing Now

Let's get some of that sweet, sweet heat!

Sweet and spicy is all the rage these days when it comes to food trends, and candy companies are hopping on the fiery bandwagon. Earlier today, both Skittles and Starbursts debuted spicy versions of their beloved candies, called Spicy Skittles and Spicy Starbucks (pretty inventive, huh?), at the annual Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago—and the Internet has lit up with approval.

That's not the only candy company kicking things up in the heat department, Hotheads Extreme Heat Worms from Impact Confections will soon be available in original and tropical varieties.

Things are really en fuego in the Windy City!