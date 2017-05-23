The Flash Season 3 Finale Delivers a Shocking Death & a Big Sacrifice

Well, that wasn't the death we were expecting now, was it?

Warning, spoilers for The Flash's season three finale ahead. If you've yet to watch, tap into the speed force and zoom on out of here!

Silly, silly TV viewers, did you really think Iris West (Candice Patton) would be the character offed in the season three finale on Tuesday night after her death had been talked about all season long?

No, no, it wasn't Iris who died. The character fans will be saying goodbye to is H.R. (Tom Cavanagh). Let's have a moment of silence, y'all, for our quirky fallen friend before we talk about exactly how it all went down.