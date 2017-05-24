5 Actresses Who Moonlight as Activists

You know what's even better than watching our favorite actresses strut their stuff on the big screen?

Seeing them run the world by making it a better place—one charity at a time.

Kerry Washington, for instance, helps children, domestic violence victims and more. Emma Watson, on the other hand, is an advocate for gender equality. She pours her attention into the HeForShe UN campaign to advance women's rights. Along those same lines, America Ferrera is a champion for voting and human rights for all—she even spoke at the historic Women's March on Washington.

But those are just a few names on the list of famous females that give back.

To find out what other ladies are a big part of the charity and philanthropy world, watch the video above!

Inspired much?

