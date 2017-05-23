Harry Styles' $8.5 Million Hollywood Hills Bachelor Pad Is Up for Sale

Zillow
Wanna live in Harry Styles' house? Well you can—for a cool $8.5 million.
The "Sign of the Times" crooner may be off the romantic market, but yesterday he put his three-bedroom, 4,401 square-foot Hollywood Hills home on the market for almost $8.5 million. The gated three-bedroom, five-bathroom home boasts "epic" views of downtown and the ocean, and is "perched" just above Los Angeles' famed Sunset Strip.
The 14-room house was originally built in 1963 and features a breakfast room, living room, master bedroom, large patio, home theater and two other bedrooms. There's also a fire place, central heating and air, keeping this pad cool and hot at all the right times.
The home features floor-to-ceiling glass windows to enhance the home's In keeping with L.A. living, the house also features a hot tub, spa and pool. Additionally, the house, which sits on a .25 acre lot, has green energy technology.
The modern home also comes with a laundry room, alarm system and hardwood flooring.
To keep prying eyes away, the house is up a long drive to ensure complete privacy. There's also a gated two-car garage, as well as other spots for cars.
The hit-maker purchased the house for $6,870,000 in January 2016, which means he's had it for less than 18 months.
It's possible Harry's selling the house now that he's about to go on tour with his first album, which is self-titled.
His first solo tour, Harry Styles Live On Tour, sold out in seconds earlier this month. It begins on Sept. 19 in San Francisco and hits stop in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The tour will end in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 8.