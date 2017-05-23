Katy Perry Says She's Ready to End Her "Beef" With Taylor Swift: "I'm Ready for That BS to Be Done"

"I'm ready for that BS to be done."

Katy Perry addressed her "beef" with Taylor Swift during Carpool Karaoke on Monday's Late Late Show Primetime Special. After listening to her song "Swish Swish," host James Corden asked Katy about the situation between her and Taylor.

The 32-year-old singer told James, "There's a situation. Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it."

Katy then explained that the rift is "about backing dancers," which she called "so crazy." She then went on to tell James, "I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."