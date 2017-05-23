Zack Snyder Thanks Fans for ''Outpouring of Support'' During Family Tragedy

Zack Snyder is speaking out one day after it was revealed that Joss Whedon would be taking over as director of the upcoming Justice League.

Yesterday, the tragic news that Snyder's 20-year-old daughter Autumn had committed suicide came to light following a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Thanks for the outpouring of support. I can't express how much it means to Debbie & I and Autumn's mother, Denise, at such a difficult time," Snyder wrote on Twitter earlier this evening.

In this sit-down with THR, he admitted that he was not intending for the family news to be announced or revealed in any sort of public fashion.