Tom Cruise Just Confirmed a Top Gun Sequel Is In the Works

Attention all you Top Gun fans out there, a sequel is finally underway!

Tom Cruise himself confirmed the exciting movie news while promoting his upcoming flick, The Mummy, in an interview with Australia's Sunrise earlier today.

"It's true, yeah it's true," he said while beaming from ear-to-ear. "You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year. I know, it's happening, it is definitely happening."

And much to the delight of the news show hosts, Cruise seemed to be in great spirits over the excited reactions to the sequel announcement.

"You're the first people that I've really said it [to]," he added. "This is going to happen."