Mariska Hargitay Promises Law and Order: SVU's Finale Is "Compelling" & "Absolutely Frightening"

It's finale time for Law & Order: SVU and that can only mean one thing: The stakes are incredibly high.

"I've got to tell you, it's so good," series star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay told E! News at her Joyful Heart Foundation gala.

The season 18 finale, a two-hour event, starts off with "American Dream," an episode about a hate crime against a Muslim family that results in the death of their daughter. A crucial witness is deported and charges against the suspect are forcefully dropped, leading to rising tensions between communities. In "Sanctuary," the fallout from the release continues and Benson (Hargitay) and Barba (Raúl Esparza) are caught between two families seeking justice and public unrest reaching violent peaks.