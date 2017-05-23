Everything Thomas Rhett's Baby Girl Has Experienced During Her Big Week of Firsts

Thomas Rhett Akins is officially a happy man and father.

It's been less than two weeks since the country singer and his wife Lauren Akins shared the exciting news with fans that they had adopted a baby girl.

And in the days since the happy announcement was shared, fans are getting a glimpse into this family's life that already includes many firsts for baby Willa Gray Akins.

In the past few days alone, the 18-month-old has experienced the world of country music when dad decided to bring her out onstage during one of his weekend concerts.

With her first pair of noise canceling headphones protecting her ears, Willa was able to appear on stage and experience Thomas Rhett's Home Team Tour.