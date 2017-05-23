Everything Thomas Rhett's Baby Girl Has Experienced During Her Big Week of Firsts

Scott Disick Stirs Up Drama With Kourtney Kardashian by Taking Bella Thorne to 2017 Cannes Film Festival
Thomas Rhett Akins is officially a happy man and father.
It's been less than two weeks since the country singer and his wife Lauren Akins shared the exciting news with fans that they had adopted a baby girl.
And in the days since the happy announcement was shared, fans are getting a glimpse into this family's life that already includes many firsts for baby Willa Gray Akins.
In the past few days alone, the 18-month-old has experienced the world of country music when dad decided to bring her out onstage during one of his weekend concerts.
With her first pair of noise canceling headphones protecting her ears, Willa was able to appear on stage and experience Thomas Rhett's Home Team Tour.
"Despite her confused look, I think she really loved her first weekend on the road," Lauren shared on Instagram. "(& daddy took her on stage!! Soo cute)."
Thomas Rhett would later share video and photos from the father-daughter moment with the heartfelt caption, "The coolest thing ever."
Back at home, mom and dad have documented candid moments with Willa including the moment she discovered a toy piano and laptop for the first time.
As for her taste in fashion, Willa has already shown off adorable outfits including her first pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost by Kanye West, hair bows and dresses for the lake.
And while Willa is far too young to receive a social media account of her own, she already experienced the magic of Snapchat by using the puppy filter.
For those unaware of Thomas Rhett and Lauren's backstory in becoming parents, the twosome was struggling to conceive a child of their own. Back in 2015, the couple first met Willa while visiting her home in Uganda on a trip with 147 Million Orphans.
After a year-long adoption process, the country singer and his wife are embracing life with Willa. And yes, Lauren is expecting and due later this summer.
"Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl," Thomas Rhett recently shared on Instagram. "The Lord blessed us with the most amazing little girl we could have ever dreamed of and we can't wait to watch her grow up! #daddyforreal."
Lauren added, "We're sooooo happy we just can't stand it. Thank you mom & dad for bringing her home since this pregnant mama is officially grounded due to baby Akins #2 coming in August."
Between all the celebrations, tour stops and family time together, this couple has still made date night a priority.
On Monday night, both Thomas Rhett and Lauren joined Luke Bryan and Brett Eldredge for an evening out at the Bridgestone Arena. The gang watched the Nashville Predators take on the Anaheim Ducks and advance to the Stanley Cup finals.
Safe to say life is pretty darn good for this couple.