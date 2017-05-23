Rachel Lindsay Sounds Off on The Bachelorette's Tear-Filled Full Season Trailer

Get ready, America.

The trailer for the rest of this season of The Bachelorette aired at the end of last night's premiere, and at first, it seemed like everything was all smiles and smooches. Then, suddenly, Lee emerged as the unexpected bad guy.

The guitar-toting country boy with questionable facial hair who sang about Justin Bieber in his limo arrival and seemed harmless apparently isn't so harmless.

"I'm the only country boy in here, and I'm gonna have problems with some of these guys in here," he tells the camera. "So I'm gonna like, throw 'em under the bus and f--k their chances up."

And as if that weren't enough, apparently an ex-girlfriend of one of the guys shows up to confront him right in front of Rachel, announcing that he still has the keys to her apartment and that she has the texts to prove how recent their relationship was.