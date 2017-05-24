Another The Real Housewives of New York City Cheating Bombshell? What Does Ramona Singer Know?

Bravo
If this season of The Real Housewives of New York City had a subtitle it could be, The Real Housewives of New York City: It's About Tom. In the below exclusive sneak peek, the ladies of RHONY (sans Luann D'Agostino) gather around Ramona Singer who has some information to share about Lu and her beau, Tom.
"So remember you said if we had any information, last year you thought that it should've gone through you," Ramona asks Dorinda Medley.
"Yes," Dorinda replies earnestly.
"OK, so I don't want Luann to be the last to know, so I'm going to give you some information," Ramona says.
"Oh jeez," Dorinda says.
"And you can tell her," Ramona says.
"It's my birthday," Dorinda responds.
Oh jeez is right. But if Ramona is telling everyone in that room, which includes Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel and Sonja Morgan, won't Lu be the last to know? Anyway, Ramona says she received a text about Tom groping and attempting to kiss an old girlfriend of his.
"Am I surprised to hear more about Tom? No, not at all. But the chances of these girls talking Luann out of this marriage are zip," Sonja says in a confessional.
And she's right. Luann and Tom did get married at the end of December 2016.
"I heard she's going to go through with it and figure it out on the other side," Carole said about the nuptials.
"He's going to be worse after they get married," Ramona says.
But Dorinda doesn't seem to be buying it…
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
