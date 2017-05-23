Miley Cyrus Can't Stop Wearing This Designer You Don't Yet Know About

With a new stage persona, comes a new wardrobe.

Miley Cyrus has successful reinvented herself, yet again, and we're really into this new look of hers. (Especially when it comes to the breezy, casual, "Malibu"-esque vibes of her recent press tour ensembles.) The singer has traded her barely-there, nipple-pasty-clad costumes for elevated versions of what you probably wear every weekend: denim shorts and flowy dresses. It's relatable to say the least.

And there's one designer in particular who's really helping the star get that message across: Lily Ashwell. With a store in Venice Beach, California and a team that consists of close family and friends, Lily's business is right on par with Miley's current look.