The Night King Takes Over New Game of Thrones Season 7 Poster and It's Scary Good

Fans can expect to see the Night King and the White Walkers face off in some epic battles when GOT returns, with co-executive producer Bryan Cogman teasing to EW, "There are White Walkers and dragons and once they start to come together the story has to go where it goes." A song of fire and ice, indeed!

It was recently reported that HBO is developing five potential spinoffs, with each exploring different time periods in Westeros. No word yet on if they will be prequels, sequels or spinoffs with current characters.

"Dan Weiss and David Benioff continue to work on finishing up the seventh season and are already in the midst of writing and preparing for the eighth and final season," HBO said in a statement. "We have kept them up to date on our plans and they will be attached, along with George R. R. Martin, as executive producers on all projects. We will support them as they take a much-deserved break from writing about Westeros once the final season is complete."